Rising fuel prices and Middle East tensions hit South African Airlines

South African airlines are facing mounting pressures as rising fuel prices and regional tensions disrupt operations. Jet fuel prices have surged more than 70% since late February due to ongoing instability in the Middle East, prompting some carriers to raise ticket prices and introduce temporary surcharges.

However, aviation experts caution that these moves may be premature. Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine, notes that airlines typically hedge 80 to 85% of their fuel costs for six to 12 months. “There shouldn’t be this immediate knock-on effect that the airlines are claiming in terms of jet fuel prices,” he said, suggesting that the industry may be overreacting.

Leitch also warned of broader consequences for travelers. With higher costs, discretionary travel is likely to drop, leading to fewer flights, combined services, and slower industry growth. “The demand will drop off quite sharply,” he said, signaling potential challenges for airlines and passengers alike.

The ripple effects extend beyond fuel bills. With the Middle East serving as a critical aviation hub, rerouted flights and suspended services are disrupting operations worldwide. For South Africa, heavily dependent on imported aircraft parts, these disruptions are hitting airlines where it hurts most, amplifying the financial and operational strain on the sector.