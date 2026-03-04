South Africa offers to mediate in Middle East conflict if asked

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has signalled Pretoria’s willingness to step into the escalating Middle East conflict as a mediator, provided its help is formally requested, as the region grapples with rising violence and diplomatic strain. Ramaphosa made the remarks on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cape Town, telling local media that South Africa is “always ready to play a contributing role, either in mediation or whatever,” according to comments broadcast on Newzroom Afrika.

He stressed that dialogue and a ceasefire are essential to ending the conflict, which has drawn international concern, and said South Africa would advocate for those measures if an opportunity arises. “If the opportunity were to open, we would talk and say: there must be a ceasefire. Dialogue is always the best way of ending conflict and then ending the war,” he added.

Ramaphosa also noted that his government is actively working to repatriate South African citizens stranded in the conflict-affected region, underscoring the human impact of the crisis on nationals abroad.

The offer comes as global tensions have mounted following recent major military actions in the Middle East, prompting calls for international actors to support de-escalation and peace efforts. South Africa’s proposal reflects its broader diplomatic posture of promoting negotiation and multilateral solutions to international conflicts.