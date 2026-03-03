Welcome to Africanews

New campaign promotes CAF head Motsepe to lead South Africa's ANC - but who's behind it?

CAF president Patrice Motsepe speaks during a media conference at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.  
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

South Africa

A new online campaign is promoting South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe as the next head of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

South Africa’s next general election isn’t for another three years but the race is already getting started.

Next year, the ruling African National Congress will choose a successor to Cyril Ramaphosa, who is reaching the end of his second and final presidential term.

As head of the Confederation of African Football, 64-year-old Motsepe would be "the most credible, unifying, and visionary leader to guide the ANC,” the campaign website claims.

But it's unclear who is behind the push to promote the mining magnate. Motsepe himself hasn’t said a word and has always claimed not to want the position.

The ANC, meanwhile, has put out a statement reminding members of its ban on early campaigning.

