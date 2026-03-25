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Uganda: economy expanded by 8.5% in last quarter in December

Billboards of Uganda President and National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni are seen in Kampala, Uganda, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Uganda

Strong consumer demand and high activity in sectors such as construction drove Uganda's economy to expand by 8.5% during the financial quarter that ended in December 2025.

Uganda's Finance Ministry announced late on Tuesday that the country's economy had grown by 8.5% in the last financial quarter that ended in December 2025. A year earlier, growth in the same quarter had stood at 5.4%.

Announcing the results in a post on X, the Finance Ministry said that the positive development at the end of December was due to several factors.

Strong consumer demand and increased activity in several sectors, among them construction, helped build economic growth.

The Ministry also announced that a $5 ​billion pipeline meant to help Uganda export its crude oil to international markets through Tanzania's coast is nearly finished. Only 20% of the pipeline's construction are missing, according to the Ministry.

Uganda's government puts much hope into the economic driving force of the pipeline: it projects 2.2 trillion Ugandan shillings ($587.04 million) ⁠in ​revenues from oil exports for the coming financial year.

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