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Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine flees country due to threats

FILE - Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who is known as Bobi Wine at an election campaign rally in Mukono, Uganda, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hajarah Nalwadda/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Uganda

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine announced Saturday that he has fled the country to escape a military-led manhunt following January's disputed presidential election, as concerns grow over the safety of the popular politician who challenged longtime leader Yoweri Museveni.

In a video posted on X, an unshaven Wine revealed he had been in hiding for weeks after soldiers raided his home the day after the Jan. 15 vote.

"By the time you see this video I will have left the country," he said, thanking Ugandans who "concealed and protected me." He did not disclose his location but vowed to return "at the right time."

Military threats intensify

The hunt has been led by Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni's son and presumptive heir, who posted threats against Wine on X, calling him a "baboon" and "terrorist."

Police claim they are not seeking Wine, but the army chief has suggested he is wanted for unspecified crimes.

Disputed election aftermath

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, rejects official results giving Museveni 71.6% of the vote.

The 81-year-old president, in power since 1986, is set to be sworn in for a seventh term in May.

Wine's youthful following, frustrated by unemployment and corruption, sees him as a symbol of longed-for political change.

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