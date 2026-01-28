Uganda court releases rights activist on bail

A court in Uganda has granted bail to Sarah Bireete, a leading human rights activist detained ahead of the country’s general election.

Bireete, head of the Kampala-based Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), was arrested on December 30 after questioning the accuracy of the voter register. Authorities later charged her with offences linked to the alleged unlawful disclosure of voter information.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko ordered her release, saying she had met all the conditions required for bail.

Her arrest drew criticism from rights groups, who said it was part of a broader crackdown on dissent before the January 15 election. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch had called for her immediate release, while CCG said she was being targeted for defending the rights of marginalised groups.

President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, was declared the winner of the election with 71.6% of the vote. Opposition leader Bobi Wine rejected the results and is currently in hiding, according to the military.

The Ugandan government denies accusations by opposition figures and rights groups that it uses security forces to silence critics.