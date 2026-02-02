Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria charges 9 over 2025 Yelwata massacre that killed 150

By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Nigeria

Prosecutors have charged nine individuals on grounds of terrorism related to one of the deadliest massacres of the past years in Benue state in June 2025. The killings mainly targeted the Yelwata community.

About 150 people were killed on 13 June when gunmen, armed with AK-47s, descended upon Yelwata in Nigeria's central Benue state. They raided and torched homes and murdered civilians seeking shelter from the attack, sometimes burning them alive. Many others were injured.

On Monday, the Federal High Court in Abuja filed 57 terrorism-related charges against nien individuals suspected of being linked to the attacks.

According to the Court, the nine men, led by Ardo Lawal Mohammed Dono, met several times and planned the attacks over several months, collecting funds and recruiting gunmen.

The prosecution has also claimed that the suspects asked for funds from community leaders in Nasarawa State, the same state where they reportedly carried out meetings to plan the massacre.

