Nigeria's Dangote refinery enhances gas agreements with NNPC

In a major move aligning corporate expansion with national strategy, three subsidiaries of the Dangote Group have secured enhanced gas supply agreements with NNPC units. The deals, announced at the launch of Nigeria's pivotal Gas Master Plan 2026, signal a concerted push to harness gas for industrial growth and cleaner energy.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser Plant, and Dangote Cement Plc finalized the strengthened contracts with Nigerian Gas Marketing Limited and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company in Abuja.

While the specific volumes were not disclosed, the agreements are designed to underpin the conglomerate's significant operational scale and future growth.

The signings coincided with the formal unveiling of Nigeria's Gas Master Plan 2026, a comprehensive roadmap to overhaul the nation's gas sector.

Ambitious targets of the gas master plan 2026

The newly launched master plan sets aggressive targets to transform Nigeria's gas landscape. It aims to boost national gas production from the current 8 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) to 10 bcf/d by 2027 and further to 12 bcf/d by 2030.

A core objective is to attract over $60 billion in investments across the entire gas value chain, from upstream extraction to downstream distribution and utilization.

The plan focuses on expanding critical infrastructure, improving supply reliability, and positioning gas as a cornerstone for economic diversification and power generation.

From policy to execution: a critical shift

Officials emphasized that the plan marks a crucial transition from theoretical policy to actionable execution.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, stressed that Nigeria's primary challenge is no longer resource availability but converting its vast reserves into dependable supply and tangible economic value.

NNPC Ltd Group CEO, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, outlined the plan's goals to optimize costs, attract fresh investment, and most importantly, strengthen and guarantee supply to key industrial users like the Dangote Group.

The simultaneous contract signings and master plan launch illustrate a symbiotic strategy: the government is creating the framework and infrastructure, while industrial giants are locking in the supply to power Nigeria's industrial and clean energy ambitions.