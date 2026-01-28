Corruption trial of Nigeria's ex-oil minister and former OPEC chief opens in London

OPEC’s first female president enjoyed a life of luxury from bribes taken when she was Nigeria’s oil minister. That was the case alleged by British prosecutors at the opening of Diezani Alison-Madueke's corruption trial in London on Tuesday.

Alison-Madueke is charged with multiple counts of bribery between 2011 and 2015, when she served as oil minister under Nigeria’s former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The 65-year-old has been on bail since she was first arrested in London in October 2015 and was formally charged in 2023.

Prosecutors say she accepted financial rewards from companies wanting oil and gas contracts with Nigeria’s state-owned petroleum corporation. Alleged bribes include tens of thousands of dollars in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, school fees for her son and goods from high-end shops including Harrods and Louis Vuitton

Alison-Madueke is accused of accepting "financial or other advantages" from individuals linked to the Atlantic Energy and SPOG Petrochemical groups.

Several properties owned by Alison-Madueke valued at millions of dollars have been seized by Nigerian authorities.

Two others are also charged with bribery offenses, including Alison-Madueke's brother. All three defendants had a British address at the time of the alleged crimes. They deny all the charges.