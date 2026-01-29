Police disperse protesters demanding compensation following mass eviction

Police fired teargas on Wednesday to disperse protesters demanding compensation following mass evictions carried out by the Lagos State government.

The protesters, made up of displaced residents from waterfront and informal settlements, gathered near a major road in Lagos to accuse authorities of demolishing their homes without adequate notice, compensation or resettlement plans.

Chanting slogans and carrying placards, they called on the state government to take responsibility for families left homeless by the demolitions. Some said the evictions had destroyed their livelihoods.

Akintimeyin Iyadily, a displaced person, says she and her husband have lost everything.

"My house was demolished in Otumara community. My church was demolished because my husband was the pastor of the church, it was all demolished with all our belongings. We don't have anything,” said Iyadily.

Police moved in after the crowd blocked parts of the road, firing teargas canisters that sent protesters running, and scrambling for safety.

Lagos State authorities have said the demolitions are part of efforts to enforce urban planning laws, reduce environmental risks and prevent flooding in high-risk areas.

Officials insist that affected structures were illegal and posed safety concerns.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, faces intense pressure from rapid population growth, with millions living in informal settlements vulnerable to flooding and redevelopment drives.