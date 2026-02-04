Welcome to Africanews

Lagos State Assembly orders pause in Makoko demolitions after protests

By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Nigeria

The Lagos State Assembly has stepped in to stop ongoing demolitions in the waterfront community of Makoko after protests last week by residents and rights groups.

Peaceful demonstrations at the Assembly turned violent as police fired teargas and attempted arrests.

Activists have condemned the police actions and are calling for an independent investigation and the removal of the Police Commissioner.

Lawmakers have ordered a pause to give time to review the process and clear up confusion over how far buildings should be set back from the water.

Residents say demolitions went well beyond the approved 30 metres, leaving hundreds of people homeless. But the government claims only unsafe areas and power line corridors were cleared and says the governor had already ordered a pause.

Authorities insist the goal is to improve safety and modernize the area through a planned $10 million Makoko Water City regeneration project.

Local leaders are pushing for clearer rules and help for displaced families.

