Nigerians seek return from South Africa amid xenophobia concerns

Nigerians in South Africa are increasingly seeking to return home amid renewed concerns over xenophobic tensions, with officials in Abuja confirming that many of those requesting evacuation lack valid residency documents.

Nigerian foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa explained that the voluntary repatriation effort largely involves individuals whose legal status in South Africa has lapsed.

“Those that have indicated interest for a voluntary return to Nigeria are some persons that don't have… the legal requirement to live in South Africa. Maybe those that their visas have expired, or their documentation is not regular,” he said.

“Instead of remaining there to be caught up with law enforcement… they are pleading to just leave the country and our missions are taking that up with them.”

Recurring incidents

The development comes as tensions rise following reports of anti-immigration protests and the deaths of two Nigerians in police custody, prompting diplomatic engagement between Abuja and Pretoria.

In Nigeria’s capital, residents voiced concern over the recurring nature of such incidents.

Elijah Kadiri urged stronger government action: “What our government has to do, is to liaise with the South African government, and see how they can be able to stop it, because this is not the first time… where they start maltreating foreigners, killing foreigners.”

Activists have also criticised what they see as a muted response from South African authorities.

Sydney Usman Godwin said: “For over four months, these xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals living in South Africa has not attracted the condemnation of Cyril Ramaphosa.”

While South African officials have condemned violence against foreign nationals and pledged action, the situation continues to fuel anxiety among migrant communities, with more Nigerians expected to opt for voluntary return in the coming days.