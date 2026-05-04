Three dead from suspected outbreak of hantavirus on Atlantic cruise ship

An outbreak of a severe acute respiratory illness aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has killed three people, including an elderly married couple, and sickened at least three others, the World Health Organization (WHO) and South Africa's Department of Health said Sunday.

The MV Hondiusvessel, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, was sailing from Ushuaia to Praia when the cases were reported. The ship, which carries around 170 passengers and 70 crew, had recently passed through remote South Atlantic islands including South Georgia and Saint Helena.

South Africa’s health ministry confirmed that one of the infected patients, now in intensive care in Johannesburg, tested positive for hantavirus — a rare but potentially deadly disease typically spread through contact with infected rodents.

The first victim, a 70-year-old passenger, developed symptoms on board and died during the voyage. His body remains on Saint Helena.

His 69-year-old wife later fell ill and was evacuated to Johannesburg, where she died in hospital. Authorities said they have not yet confirmed the couple’s nationality.

The third case, a 69-year-old Briton, was also evacuated to Johannesburg, where he was being treated in intensive care.

One of the patients was in intensive care in a South African hospital, the UN health agency said.

The World Health Organization said it is aware of the situation and is coordinating with international partners. “Investigations and a coordinated public health response are underway,” the agency said, without providing further details.

Hantaviruses, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are primarily transmitted through exposure to rodent urine, droppings or saliva and can cause severe respiratory and hemorrhagic conditions.

Ship-tracking data indicated the MV Hondius was near Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on Sunday as authorities continued to monitor the situation and assess potential risks to passengers and crew.