South Africa: Crowds protest against illegal immigration

Crowds took to the streets of Johannesburg on Wednesday to demonstrate against high levels of illegal immigration, which has sparked tensions between locals and foreign nationals.

The gathering is part of a wider wave of protests, including in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday. *

The protesters denied accusations they are xenophobic.

Tshepo Totwe, secretary of Abahambe Movement, said, "we are here to partake and collaborate with March on March on a progressive march that is involving different organisations and also national forums to collaborate and fight against the foreign nationals that are taking advantage of our economic freedom in our country and also in our lifetime.''

''That is the key purpose for us to indicate and send a message that we are being labelled as xenophobic, and that is not the point of saying that we are xenophobic. We are emphasising fighting our constitutional rights in terms of our freedom of expression and fighting for the legal rights that we are having," he added.

Another demonstrator accused the government of not following current legislaiton.

Sanele Nkambule, March and March treasurer, said, "the March and March movement hereby calls upon the government of the Republic of South Africa to make a formal declaration of commitment to the issues and concerns raised in this memorandum. Such declaration should affirm government's intention to uphold the rule of law, enforce existing legislation, and prioritise the safety, security, and socioeconomic well-being of South Africans.”

The anti-immigration groups are urging the government to enforce immigration laws and mass deportations.