South Africa's Eskom launches renewable energy unit

South Africa
Power utility Eskom on Tuesday launched a renewable unit, part of a vision by the company to reduce dependence on coal plants.
Named Eskom Green, the unit will operate under Eskom Holdings before transitioning into a wholly-owned subsidiary operating autonomously.
Eskom set a target to pivot to mainly clean energy sources by 2040. Currently, it supplies the bulk of South Africa's electricity needs from its fleet of coal-fired plants.
Eskom Green targets sectors such as mining and maufacturing as its customers.
It aims to generate 6 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030.
Under the so-called Just Energy Transition Plan (JETP), South African has received financing from the G7 to develop renewable energy projects as a way to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
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