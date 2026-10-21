Tshuma court proceedings delayed pending mental health evaluation

Two court appearances scheduled for a man wanted by British police over the killings of his wife and two daughters have been delayed pending a mental health evaluation according to his defense.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma previously pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, he also pleaded guilty to an immigration offense for entering South Africa while he was a fugitive.

Tshuma appeared Wednesday before the Johannesburg magistrate court in South Africa where he told his defense he did not recall pleading guilty nor signing a plea agreement. “I told the court that, this is my situation now, he does not remember signing a plea agreement. So, we cannot move. In this circumstance, we cannot move,” said defense attorney Chrispin Machingura.

“Where you suspect mental instability, mental incapability, you make an application to court to have him evaluated.” Machingura said he will go and see Tshuma after a week. "If he maintains that position, then he will go for an evaluation, If he acknowledges, then we are back here proceeding with our 105,” said Machingura.

The state prosecutor told the court that the state was ready to proceed. The case was adjourned until Oct. 29, 2026.