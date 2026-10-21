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Pix of the Day, 21st October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 21st October, 2026 - Across the world--------Nigeria’s Dangote group buys stake in Kenya’s oil pipeline network----------Russia frees jailed American as Putin meets US envoy for Ukraine talks---------FIFA suspends Egypt's head coach over criticism of World Cup referee---------Burkina Faso reinstates death penalty: Justice ministry--------United Nations condemns drone strikes on civilians and infrastructure in Sudan--------Is Macky Sall preparing for a political comeback in Senegal?

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