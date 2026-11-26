Pix of the Day, 26th November 2026: South Africa's Biovac bets on African vaccine production
Pix of the Day, 26th November 2026: South Africa’s Biovac said Wednesday that a new manufacturing facility in Cape Town aims to dramatically increase African production of vaccines by the end of 2028 to help reduce the continent’s heavy reliance on imported doses.
Africa needs more than 1 billion vaccine doses a year, but only around 1% of them are manufactured on the continent, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Biovac distributes or does end-stage production for vaccines for polio, tuberculosis, tetanus and other diseases, and is seeking regulatory approval to start end-to-end production of an oral cholera vaccine.
Pix of the Day, 26th November 2026: South Africa's Biovac bets on African vaccine production
Pix of the Day, 26th November 2026: South Africa’s Biovac said Wednesday that a new manufacturing facility in Cape Town aims to dramatically increase African production of vaccines by the end of 2028 to help reduce the continent’s heavy reliance on imported doses. Africa needs more than 1 billion vaccine doses a year, but only around 1% of them are manufactured on the continent, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Biovac distributes or does end-stage production for vaccines for polio, tuberculosis, tetanus and other diseases, and is seeking regulatory approval to start end-to-end production of an oral cholera vaccine.
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