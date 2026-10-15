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Pix of the Day, 15 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 15 October, 2026 - Across the world----------UK threatens Eritreans with total visa ban over migrant return policy------------At least six dead after 5-storey building collapses in Cairo---------- Guinea-Bissau junta sacks senior officer close to ousted president Embaló-----------Somali-born US lawmaker Ilhan Omar under investigation over immigration history---------Rise in femicides in Cameroon spurs protests and demands for better laws

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