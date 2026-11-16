Pix of the Day, 16th November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 16th November, 2026 - Across the world - 17 killed in two deadly shootings as South Africa battles rising violent crime - Sudan and Ethiopia trade accusations over armed groups - Nearly 2,200 migrants arrive in Canary Islands over course of two days - Cape Verde's President Neves projected to win re-election with 64% of vote - Scattered by war, the band that gave voice to Sudan's revolution plays again - Libyan zoo welcomes first white tiger cub months after reopening