Pix of the Day, 16th November, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 16th November, 2026 - Across the world
- 17 killed in two deadly shootings as South Africa battles rising violent crime
- Sudan and Ethiopia trade accusations over armed groups
- Nearly 2,200 migrants arrive in Canary Islands over course of two days
- Cape Verde's President Neves projected to win re-election with 64% of vote
- Scattered by war, the band that gave voice to Sudan's revolution plays again
- Libyan zoo welcomes first white tiger cub months after reopening
Pix of the Day, 16th November, 2026 - Across the world
Pix of the Day, 16th November, 2026 - Across the world - 17 killed in two deadly shootings as South Africa battles rising violent crime - Sudan and Ethiopia trade accusations over armed groups - Nearly 2,200 migrants arrive in Canary Islands over course of two days - Cape Verde's President Neves projected to win re-election with 64% of vote - Scattered by war, the band that gave voice to Sudan's revolution plays again - Libyan zoo welcomes first white tiger cub months after reopening
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