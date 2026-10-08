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Pix of the Day, 8 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 8 October, 2026 - Across the world--------- Egypt accuses 6 Journalists of terrorism in press freedom crackdown----------Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for attacks on two Saudi airports-----------Nigeria: 20 kidnapped graduates rescued after week-long search--------Kenya boosts Ebola preparedness after registering first case--------Ramaphosa, Kiir discuss South Sudan elections, peace process-------Activist Semi Keba faces extradition to Benin after court setback

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