Japan: Mascot mania takes over Saitama with 200 colourful characters

From giant cuddly animals to quirky cartoon figures, mascots danced on stage, paraded through the venue and posed for photographs with enthusiastic visitors. Crowds armed with smartphones captured the playful encounters, while some fans waved excitedly as their favourite characters passed by. Among the biggest attractions was Kumamon, the black bear representing Kumamoto Prefecture, who entertained spectators with an energetic dance performance on stage. One mascot even travelled through the festival aboard a traditional rickshaw. Mascots are an important part of Japanese popular culture, where they are widely used to promote towns, regions, public services and private businesses. Known as yuru-chara, these often deliberately quirky characters help organisations connect with the public through humour, charm and distinctive designs. Their roles extend far beyond entertainment, representing everything from railway companies to prisons and local tourism campaigns. Some have become national celebrities, attracting devoted fan bases and generating significant interest in the places they represent. Kumamon is one of the best-known examples, having achieved widespread recognition across Japan and beyond. The annual Saitama gathering offers fans a rare opportunity to meet dozens of their favourite characters in one place, celebrating a distinctly Japanese phenomenon that blends entertainment, regional identity and promotion.