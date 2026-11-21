Strait of Hormuz: Athlete swims through war zone to expose war's environmental toll

Wearing nothing but swimming trunks, goggles and a UN-branded cap, 56-year-old ocean campaigner Lewis Pugh entered the waters off Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, where he found himself swimming within sight of burning ships and towering plumes of smoke. Just 20 minutes into his first swim, two explosions rocked the area and an oil tanker caught fire around four kilometres away, forcing him to abandon the attempt temporarily. The following day, he witnessed another vessel engulfed in flames as he continued his swim through the strategic waterway. A United Nations Patron of the Oceans, Pugh warned that pollution from damaged tankers could devastate coral reefs, mangroves and coastal ecosystems for decades. Yet sightings of dolphins, turtles and ospreys reminded him of the extraordinary wildlife at risk. Having previously swum in the Arctic, Antarctic and Red Sea to raise awareness of ocean conservation, he delivered a stark appeal: “We’ve got to stop the war. We’ve got to open the strait, and we’ve got to clean up this mess.”