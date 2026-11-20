The African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN) called for concrete measures on climate justice on Friday, after the publication of a draft deal at the COP31 in Antalya, in Turkey.

"We didn't come here to beg," said Ghana's Environment Minister and AGN Chair Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

"We came here to claim what is rightfully ours for our people who are suffering the brunt of anthropogenic activities of developed countries, that they are now being asked to pay for in ways that they never asked."

The forceful statements came as the UN's climate talks ran into overtime on Friday, with nations clashing over fossil fuels and other disputes.

A sprawling initial draft deal earlier this week included strong calls to accelerate the phase-out of coal, oil and gas and tackled other flashpoints including finance and climate science.

But a new, shorter version released by COP31 co-host Australia on Thursday omitted any mention of fossil fuels, which are the main driver of climate change.

A third, revised version is expected later Friday, with negotiations expected to drag into the weekend.

Throughout the summit, African negotiators have argued that rich countries are falling short in their obligations to help the continent confront climate change.

"The people of Africa, those who have suffered the most as a result of what has been going on due to the activities mostly of developed countries, deserve better," Agyeman-Rawlings said.

"And we are here to be a voice for them, and we're here to declare that we will not allow this to be another talk shop."

In an open letter on Friday, several countries including France, Panama and Côte d'Ivoire demanded that a global call to "accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels" be restored to the COP31 deal.