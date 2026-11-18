The US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, on Tuesday called for calm and full respect of the ceasefire in the Western Sahara.

Speaking in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, his comment come as the United Nations peacekeepers begin leaving the disputed territory.

The mineral-rich Western Sahara is largely controlled by Morocco but for decades the Algeria-backed Polisario Front has pushed for independence.

Washington backs Rabat’s claim.

"All parties must refrain from provocations and escalation, and we must remain committed to the ceasefire. And I know that will be the case here from the government, Morocco," said Waltz.

The UN peacekeeping mission in the territory, MINURSO, saw its mandate expire last month after the UN Security Council failed to adopt a resolution renewing it.

Morocco has reiterated its commitment to a ceasefire, despite the Polisario declaring in 2020 that it would resume its armed struggle.

"We call on the Polisario to rejoin that ceasefire, to honour it in full, and to demonstrate a commitment to peace," Waltz said.

Washington will also "continue working with all parties and with the United Nations, as appropriate, towards a lasting settlement", the envoy said.

Several European nations, including the former colonial power Spain, have in recent years backed Rabat’s autonomy plan as a way to break decades of diplomatic deadlock over Western Sahara.

MINURSO, was created in 1991 to organise a self-determination referendum which has never taken place.

The mission's chief, Russian diplomat Alexander Ivanko, said on Monday that the peacekeepers had officially begun withdrawing from the territory, but that the process might take months.

"We are trying to make January 31 the final deadline for our presence here," he told a Moroccan outlet.

Washington had proposed extending the peacekeeping mission while effectively dropping the requirement for a referendum and making Morocco's autonomy plan the basis for any future talks.

Eleven of 15 council members supported that approach, but Russia rejected it as one-sided. Instead, Moscow sought to renew MINURSO unchanged, only for Washington to block the move.