South African President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off a week-long artificial intelligence mission in California on Monday, seeking to draw investment from US tech giants against a backdrop of strained political ties with Washington.

He addressed a gathering of tech founders, investors, and global policymakers to discuss the future of the technology sector.

Through this California tour, Pretoria aims to establish South Africa as a premier hub for digital innovation on the African continent and secure foreign capital to modernize its economy.

Ramaphosa's itinerary includes high-level meetings with executives from Google, Microsoft, and Cisco, as well as a stop at Stanford University.

However, the economic push comes amid ongoing friction between Pretoria and Washington.

During his appearance on stage, the South African leader also addressed his rocky relationship with US President Donald Trump following their tense 2025 White House meeting, as well as his differences with South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk, a frequent critic of Pretoria's domestic policies.