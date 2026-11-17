Pix of the Day, 17th November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 17th November, 2026 - Across the world - HRW: Rwanda 'migration hub' plan risks violating international law - Botswana and Ivory Coast sign mining, energy and trade deals - Trump to raise Ukraine war in talks with Xi and Putin at APEC - 2027 Grammy nominations: African artists take four of five global album spots - Mozambique opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane goes on trial in high-stakes terrorism case - Three women join the race to become Haiti's next president