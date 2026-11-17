Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel has criticised Sierra Leone over its handling of the case of Jos Leijdekkers, one of Europe's most-wanted drug traffickers, urging the country to take action and hand him over to the Netherlands.

Leijdekkers, also known as "Bolle Jos", is suspected of being a major figure in the global cocaine trade and features on Europol's most-wanted list. The Netherlands is seeking his extradition and has offered a two-million-euro reward for information leading to his arrest.

Speaking about the case, Van Weel said it was difficult to believe that someone of Leijdekkers' profile could be in Sierra Leone without authorities knowing his whereabouts.

The minister also highlighted the wider impact of the alleged drug trafficker's activities across West Africa, saying neighbouring countries were increasingly recognising the scale of the problem.

Van Weel said several major drug shipments had recently been intercepted and that the Netherlands was increasing pressure on Sierra Leone through diplomatic and international channels.

Leijdekkers has received prison sentences totalling more than 100 years in the Netherlands and Belgium for offences including drug trafficking, armed robbery and ordering a murder.

Despite more than 18 months of diplomatic efforts, Van Weel admitted he was not very hopeful, but said the Netherlands would continue working with European partners to secure his extradition.