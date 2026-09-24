Nigeria busts another Mexican cartel-linked meth lab

Nigeria’s anti-drug agency says it has arrested two men accused of operating a methamphetamine laboratory in the southeast of the country.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says large quantities of precursor chemicals were found at a makeshift lab in Obeagu, in Enugu State.

The suspects allegedly operated the facility in partnership with a Mexican drug cartel member who has since left Nigeria. Two other Nigerians are also wanted in connection with the case.

It is Nigeria’s fourth major meth lab bust since May, with authorities saying all four operations were linked to Mexican nationals.

At least five Mexicans have been arrested in Nigeria since May over alleged methamphetamine production, according to the NDLEA.

The arrests come amid growing concerns that Latin American cartels are establishing production networks in Africa to supply drug markets in Europe and elsewhere.

West Africa has already become a major transit route for cocaine moving from South America to Europe.

The two suspects are due back in court on October 21.