Former Liberian vice president charged in transnational drug probe

Liberia has charged former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor with drug trafficking, money laundering and related offences in an investigation into an alleged transnational narcotics network. She was detained while attempting to leave the country, marking a major development in Liberia’s drug crackdown.

Jewel Howard-Taylor, who served as Liberia’s vice president from 2018 to 2024, has been charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and several other offences, the Justice Ministry said Wednesday.

Howard-Taylor was stopped while attempting to leave Liberia through Roberts International Airport and was taken to Liberia National Police headquarters, according to the ministry.

She faces charges including the unlicensed importation, sale, distribution and transportation of controlled substances, as well as criminal solicitation, facilitation, conspiracy and money laundering. The charges are allegations and will be tested through the legal process.

Three foreigners charged in absentia

Liberian authorities have also charged three foreign nationals in absentia over their alleged roles in the suspected narcotics network.

They were identified as Croatian nationals Nikolai Ivancic and Mihovil Vrovac, and Ukrainian Tara Zaderieko. Authorities said they would pursue efforts to locate and arrest them.

The investigation is being handled amid a broader government push to disrupt international drug trafficking networks operating through Liberia.

Latest case follows major cocaine seizures

The charges come after a series of major drug investigations in Liberia.

In June, authorities intercepted about 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport, valued at more than $19 million, and launched a joint national security investigation into the shipment and possible links to organised criminal networks.

Liberia also announced in July what it described as its largest-ever cocaine seizure, involving almost four tonnes of the drug with an estimated value of about $317 million. Authorities said several police officials were implicated in that case.

Officials have stressed that the cocaine seizure and the case involving Howard-Taylor are separate investigations.

Authorities target trafficking networks

Liberia’s drug enforcement authorities have stepped up operations against narcotics trafficking this year.

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency said its January-February operations resulted in 170 arrests and the seizure of more than 331 kilograms of assorted narcotics. The agency has also prosecuted former officers accused of interfering with drug evidence, underscoring growing scrutiny of corruption within law enforcement.

President Joseph Boakai has pledged to pursue those involved in illicit drug trafficking while insisting that investigations and prosecutions follow the rule of law.

West Africa remains a trafficking corridor

The case comes as West Africa continues to serve as an important transit route for cocaine moving from South America towards European markets.

Traffickers have taken advantage of strategic locations, international transport links and weaknesses in enforcement to move drugs through the region.

For Liberia, the latest investigation puts renewed focus on the country’s ability to prevent its ports, airports and institutions from being exploited by international criminal networks.