DR Congo: Trial of post-Ebola exposure drug underway

At a medical centre in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern Ituri Province, more than 250 people are taking part in the trial of a drug that could stop them from contracting Ebola.

They have all been exposed to the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus for which there is currently no licensed vaccine.

Experts see the trial as a critical step in the fight against what is the country’s deadliest outbreak of the disease.

“What motivated me to take part was the death of my uncle. When he died, the results were positive [for Ebola]. Since I was a contact case with him, this motivated me to come here,” said one trial participant.

Another said that she had seen families where, when a case is found, almost the entire house is contaminated.

“But compared to that, when I joined this EBO-PEP trial, I found that no one from the family found themselves sick with this disease. That is to say, these tests are working really positively in our bodies," she said.

The experimental antiviral pill being tested is a post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, which is administered immediately after suspected contact with the virus. Investigating physician at EBO-PEP drug trial, Jacques Zawadi, said the overall feeling of participants was one of satisfaction.

"To identify a medication, to treat a disease that does not have medication, this gives hope. Most of the participants are happy to be with us and to be able to benefit from this treatment, although it is still a trial," he said.

The trial began in July and is one of several studies launched to try to fight the disease. Il aims to recruit nearly 1,000 adults or children over the age of 12 who have come in contact with a confirmed case within the last five days but have no symptoms.

Participants are monitored in-person every day for 21 days, with a final phone call or visit after 42 days.

At least 8,300 confirmed cases, including 4,000 deaths, have been recorded since this Ebola outbreak was declared in mid-May.

Congo started vaccinating health workers with the Ervebo vaccine which was effective during previous Ebola outbreaks caused by a different, more common virus.

Authorities have said Ervebo could offer some protection against Bundibugyo virus, but whether the vaccine can actually prevent the illness is still being studied.