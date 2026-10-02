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Pix of the Day, 2 October, 2026 - Across the world

A snapshot of major news across the world on 2 October 2026: Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife among six killed in helicopter crash----- Mobile labs in DRC help diagnose Ebola patients----- Israeli settlers celebrate the inauguration of a newly built synagogue at an illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank----- Mourners in Gaza City attend mass funeral for Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes, whose remains were recently recovered from the rubble

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