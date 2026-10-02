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Carlos Queiroz leaves Ghana job again after just one month

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz during the World Cup Group L football match between England and Ghana in Foxborough, United States, June,23,2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Ghana

Carlos Queiroz has left his position as Ghana coach for the second time in just a few months, after the Ghana Football Association agreed to terminate his contract.

The 73-year-old Portuguese coach returned to lead the Black Stars on September 3, but his second spell lasted only a month.

His departure follows disappointing results in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, including a 2-0 defeat to Ivory Coast and a 4-2 loss to Gambia.

Queiroz first took charge of Ghana in April, replacing Otto Addo, but resigned after Ghana's elimination from the World Cup following a 1-0 defeat by Colombia.

The coach said he returned determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars, but that the necessary conditions were not fully established.

The Ghana Football Association said the decision was reached by mutual agreement and in the best interests of the national team.

No replacement has yet been announced.

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