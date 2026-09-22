FIFA Chief Infantino calls for review of football governance after investment backlash

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is proposing a fresh consultation on how football’s world governing body makes major decisions, following intense criticism over an abandoned plan to bring private investment into the World Cup.

In a letter to FIFA’s 211 member associations, Infantino called for a structured review of the roles of the president, council and congress, as well as greater transparency and participation.

The move follows backlash over the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise, which could have allowed private investors to take stakes in a new commercial company overseeing major events.

The plan was quickly shelved after opposition from several football bodies, including UEFA, which had threatened a boycott and later called for Infantino to resign.

Infantino defended the initiative, saying FIFA’s authority and sporting independence were never for sale. He acknowledged, however, that the proposals reached the public before FIFA’s internal process was complete, creating the impression that decisions had already been made.

He has asked for initial reform proposals to be considered at a FIFA Council meeting on October 15.

Infantino is seeking re-election next March and is currently the only confirmed candidate, although CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is widely expected to challenge him.