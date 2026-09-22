Morocco election campaigning met with skepticism from voters wary of broken promises

Morocco's final election campaign push met with growing skepticism as the campaign drew to a close before the country would go out and vote on Wednesday, September 23, in the legislative elections.

Around 15.8 million voters will choose among the 7,288 candidates from 27 political parties for the 395 seats up for election in the Chamber of Deputies.

But some Moroccans do not believe the politicians’ promises, despite more than 10 days of campaigning.

Youssef Guennoun, a florist, said that the politicians are not working for the citizens.

"The projects that exist are not theirs because it’s the King who is behind these projects".

"They only know how to give false promises that only work for their benefit. We should introduce a law that stipulates that any party that does not win a minimum of five seats should be disbanded because these parties get lot of funds from the State but have no credibility," he added.

September's elections come one year after the deadly Gen Z protests which demanded better living and health conditions for the youth.

The North African country also recently made news headlines because of its huge exodus, during which tens of thousands of young Moroccans flooded into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in search of a better life.

Official data put youth unemployment among those aged 15 to 24 at 37 percent in 2025, against an overall rate of 13 percent.

People aged 18 to 24 account for roughly 12 percent of the country’s population but make up just 4 percent of its 15.8 million registered voters.

And to address the changing needs of that population, Moroccan leaders must recalibrate their approach, believes Mohammed Benhamou, the chairman of the Moroccan Institute for Strategic Studies.

"Political parties are an important mechanism, they are key players in the political and public lives. They should change their culture, their methods, their approach but should also evolve as an elite who must address a society that is changing."

"Today, there is an enormous need not only to conceive some new strategies but to execute and implement strategies that exist already," Benhamou added.