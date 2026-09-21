Cameroon: Thousands flee the Far North after Boko Haram attack [Africanews Today]

In Cameroon, insecurity is triggering a fresh wave of displacement in the Far North. Following an attack attributed to Boko Haram that left 15 people dead, thousands of residents are fleeing towards border towns, raising fears of another humanitarian crisis.

In Morocco, young people are at the heart of Wednesday’s parliamentary elections. The first vote since the deadly Gen Z protests in late 2025, the election is marked by disillusionment but also hopes for change, as a generation increasingly turns to the ballot box to make its voice heard.

He was cycling to promote a message of peace for eastern DRC. Congolese cyclist Miguel Masaïsaï died on Friday in a road accident in Ouesso, Congo. He had set off from Goma and hoped to reach Rabat after completing a 14,000-kilometre journey.

AGENDA

In New York, the United Nations takes centre stage in international diplomacy. African leaders are seeking to make the continent’s voice heard on major global crises. Peace and security, debt, development financing, climate change and reform of the UN Security Council will be among the key issues discussed.

In the Central African Republic, a decisive moment for justice. The International Criminal Court is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, a former alleged commander of the Séléka, who is facing charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes allegedly committed in Bangui in 2013.

Pope Leo XIV is making a highly anticipated visit focused on dialogue and peace. The trip marks an important stage in his pontificate and will be closely followed by Catholic communities around the world.

In São Tomé and Príncipe, voters are heading to the polls. The general election could reshape the political landscape of the island nation. Governance, the economy and living conditions are among voters’ main concerns.

In Nouakchott, financial innovation takes centre stage. The Mauritania Fintech Hackathon brings together young talents developing digital solutions adapted to the country’s needs, with the aim of accelerating the transformation of Mauritania’s financial sector.