Iran says large numbers of army ground forces remain deployed along borders

Iran has kept large numbers of army ground forces deployed along its borders since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 in response to potential threats, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, commander of the army's ground forces said on Sunday.

Iran shares land borders with seven countries and maritime borders with six Gulf States.

The ground troops include special forces, rapid response teams, and mechanised and artillery units. All are operating at a high level of combat readiness, Jahanshahi said.

Also on Sunday, Tehran announced that its air defences had shot down a reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz in the early evening. The drone was targeted by domestically developed air defence systems stationed in Iran’s southeast, officials said.