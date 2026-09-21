Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Iran says large numbers of army ground forces remain deployed along borders

Armed personnel affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard take part in the state-organized "Sacrifice for Iran," military exercise in Tehran, Iran, Sep. 18, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Iran

Iran has kept large numbers of army ground forces deployed along its borders since the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 in response to potential threats, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, commander of the army's ground forces said on Sunday.

Iran shares land borders with seven countries and maritime borders with six Gulf States.

The ground troops include special forces, rapid response teams, and mechanised and artillery units. All are operating at a high level of combat readiness, Jahanshahi said.

Also on Sunday, Tehran announced that its air defences had shot down a reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz in the early evening. The drone was targeted by domestically developed air defence systems stationed in Iran’s southeast, officials said.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..