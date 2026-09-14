Somalia seeks new shipping routes as regional tensions disrupt trade

Somalia's business community is seeking alternative shipping routes as security concerns and fighting disrupt maritime traffic around the Bab al-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz.

The country relies heavily on imports, with businesses traditionally bringing goods from Asia through Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Ali Nur, director of Mogadishu Seaport, says companies are now looking for more direct routes to avoid disruptions.

Mohamed Ali Nur, Director of Mogadishu Seaport: "The latest tensions in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, as well as those in the Strait of Hormuz, have negatively impacted us. But we have also taken measures to avoid that disruption. We contacted the groups that export goods to change their routes."

Nur says a ship carrying sugar recently arrived directly from Sri Lanka, bypassing traditional routes through the Gulf.

The instability is also raising concerns among crews operating in the region.

Ali Jemdi, Ship Captain: "For the Arabian Gulf, also there is some trouble over there... because of war... And this, I think, will cause some difficult case for the transportation here on the sea and for trading."

With longer routes potentially increasing costs and delays, disruptions could eventually affect prices and supplies in Somali markets.