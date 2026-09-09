Iran claims strike on U.S. warships and oil tankers

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said early Wednesday that its navy had targeted and heavily damaged two U.S. warships and eight oil tankers in the Persian Gulf in retaliation for a U.S. attack on five Iranian tankers.

The IRGC said inIran claims strike on U.S. warships and oil tankers a statement that 10 other vessels attempting to pass through a restricted navigation area of the Strait of Hormuz with U.S. encouragement and support had also been targeted.

Earlier, the IRGC said its forces had successfully struck the U.S. Navy destroyers DDG-119 and DDG-53, "inflicting heavy damage on the enemy".

Iranian sources also said the IRGC had struck a U.S. military base in Jordan on Wednesday.

Iranian media reported several explosions on Tuesday night in parts of the Kharg Island in southern Iran, as well as in the southern area of Jask.

The U.S. Central Command said Tuesday on social media that U.S. forces had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers after an Iranian attack on a U.S. warship.

According to the U.S. military, the IRGC had launched ballistic missile attacks against a U.S. Navy warship twice over the previous two days. The warship evaded the attacks, with no U.S. personnel injured.

In response, U.S. forces destroyed four IRGC-affiliated oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and another near the Kharg Island.