Uncertainty for Burundians in Kenya after president orders foreign-owned businesses closed

Hundreds of Burundians living in Kenya flocked to their embassy in Nairobi on Monday seeking travel documents to leave the country, days after President William Ruto ordered the closure of small businesses run by foreigners.

Kenya has long attracted migrants from across the East African Community (EAC), whose members enjoy freedom of movement within the regional bloc.

Last week, Ruto gave foreign-owned small businesses until Monday to shut down, saying the country "has not built investor confidence for hawkers".

The move sparked fear among many foreigners, particularly Burundians who make a living through street vending in Nairobi, prompting a rush to secure documents to return home.

Clutching large brown envelopes, crowds queued for hours outside the Burundi embassy, while suitcases and plastic bags piled up at the compound as many prepared to leave.

"They've expelled us like animals," Pastor Jean-Baptiste Ndayizeye told AFP.

Ndayizeye said two of his neighbours had been attacked and robbed, comparing the situation to the xenophobic violence in South Africa. AFP was not able to independently verify the claims.

"What South Africans did to foreigners and what Kenyans are doing is the same thing," he said, adding that it was unfair they had received no warning.

Another Burundian, Eric Bizimana, who came to Kenya in 2022 after years of unemployment at home, said he had never applied for a work permit because of the high cost.

"They're so sad" to be leaving Kenya, said Philemon Jaika Adamba, a Kenyan motorcycle taxi driver who had driven two Burundians to the embassy. "It's not fair."

'Misunderstood'

Burundi, a country of about 15 million people and one of the world's poorest, is part of the EAC alongside Kenya, the region's economic powerhouse.

Burundi's foreign minister Edouard Bizimana condemned the "violence against foreigners, particularly Burundians".

"Kenya government is responsible for the lives of Burundians living in Kenya," he posted on X.

"Letting Kenyan civilians do the work of the police gives the impression of a failed state because it gives free rein to violence, to looting, and to xenophobia," he added.

Kenya's junior foreign minister Korir Sing'Oei visited the embassy later on Monday, apologised to Burundians and assured them police would protect areas where violence had been reported.

Sing'Oei said the president's remarks had been "misunderstood".

"Because of this lack of understanding, many have been attacked by their neighbours and their friends," he said.

"Our main aim is to know how you are living, where you are, that you have identification, and that your jobs are registered," he said.

Government spokesperson Charles Owino said authorities had opened a "formal documentation and registration window" and called on Burundians to present their paperwork at their embassy.

"The government recognises that due to historical circumstances and regional dynamics, a number of east African nationals, including several Burundians, reside and operate in Kenya without full documentation," Owino said.