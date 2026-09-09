Foreigners in Kenya given 90 days to regularise documents

The Kenyan government on Tuesday gave foreigners running businesses in the country 90 days to obtain or update required documents, including work permits and business licenses. The move followed remarks by the president about foreign-owned businesses that sparked panic in immigrant communities.

Presidential spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said government agencies would carry out the process with foreign embassies. He warned against threats, harassment and intimidation of foreign businesspeople.

Hundreds of Burundian nationals went to their embassy in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Monday to obtain documents. Some planned to return home because they fear for their lives.

Some Kenyans complain that foreigners have taken menial jobs and established small businesses, creating what they considered unfair competition for locals.

Kenya's economy, the strongest in the East African region, has attracted foreign investors as well as laborers from neighboring countries.

President William Ruto acknowledged last week receiving complaints from small-business owners who said foreigners were unfairly competing with them.

He directed Kenyan lawmakers to expand a bill currently before parliament to include fair participation in small businesses by foreigners and identify sectors that may be reserved for locals.

Burundian nationals hold documents outside the Embassy of the Republic of Burundi, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. Brian Inganga/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved

The president's directive created panic within the Burundian and Congolese communities, with one businessman, Eric Munahayo, telling local media that his shop in the suburbs of Nairobi was attacked by unknown men.

"I have been living well with Kenyans, I have become part of the community here and have the correct licenses," he told journalists on Monday.

Mohamed said the registration process was aimed at ensuring compliance with Kenyan law and the East African rules governing the movement of goods, labor and services.

"Every person conducting business in Kenya is required to comply with applicable immigration, work-permit, registration and licensing requirements. Over the next 90 days, the government will conduct an orderly regularisation exercise to facilitate compliance," Mohamed said.

Korir Sing'oei, permanent secretary in the Foreign Ministry, visited dozens of Burundian citizens at their embassy in Nairobi on Monday and apologised for the misrepresentation of the president's directive, saying the registration exercise was also aimed at protecting foreigners.

"We just want to know who you are, where you live and what you do so that we can provide security even for you all," he told them.

The Burundian government has yet to comment on the latest developments. But Foreign Minister Edouard Bizimana posted a video Sunday of a Kenyan threatening Burundians living in Kenya and wrote, "Kenyans live peacefully in Burundi. But if this hate speech against Burundi continues things will certainly change. Kenya government is responsible for the lives of Burundians living in Kenya."