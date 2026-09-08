African travellers face stricter biometric checks at 29 European borders

African travellers heading to Europe could face stricter biometric checks and potentially longer queues at 29 border crossings.

Europe’s Entry/Exit System, or EES, is now operating without the temporary flexibility that allowed some biometric procedures to be suspended during periods of severe congestion.

Those measures expired on September 6.

The system applies to eligible non-EU travellers, including African tourists, business travellers, students and people visiting family.

Travellers may be required to provide passport details, facial images and fingerprints.

First-time EES users could face additional processing at a kiosk or with a border officer.

And previous fingerprinting for a Schengen visa does not automatically exempt travellers from EES registration.

Airlines have warned that biometric checks can contribute to delays, with some passengers already missing flights and connections.

Travellers are therefore advised to arrive early and allow extra time for border processing.