Kinshasa wedding fire kills 12 in Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Twelve people have died after a fire ripped through a wedding party in the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said on Sunday.
The communications ministry said work was still going on to identify the victims from the Kinshasa fire, which broke out overnight from Friday to Saturday.
Videos shared on social media show a crowd crammed into a narrow stairway as they try to reach the building's exit to escape the flames.
The government announced "systematic inspections" of venues set up to host public events and said any not complying with safety standards would be immediately closed.
The authorities have not said what caused the fire, but faulty electrical installations are often to blame for blazes in Kinshasa.
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