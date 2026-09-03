Cairo hails visit by China's Xi Jinping as boost to global stability

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's state visit to Cairo this week has been hailed as a much-needed boost to bilateral relations by Egyptian officials.

The two-day trip saw Xi and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi mark 70 years of diplomatic ties.

"Two countries that have many bonds through civilization dialogue and relations that exist between two civilizations, comprehensively add to the value of the principles of co-existence, non-interference in general, and enhancing international law and world order," Mohamed Hegazy, a former assistant to Egypt's Foreign Minister, said after the visit.

During the two-day trip, Xi and El-Sisi witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation agreements.

But analysts say Xi's real mission was to present China as a stabilising force in the region, in contrast to the United States.

"Today, China is playing a very important role in introducing initiatives and ideas that bring us together in a time -- unprecedented time of disarray and war and conflicts," Hegazy said.

"China brings wisdom to the international relations through the many initiatives that have been announced."

Egypt has long been a key regional ally for the US. But Washington is at risk of losing ground to China as Beijing continues to build up its soft power.

Trade between Egypt and China is estimated at some $20 billion dollars a year. Trade between the US and Egypt was $15.7 billion in 2025.