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Uganda names oil ‘Pearl Sweet’ as production nears

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni speaks during a crude oil naming ceremony at the Kingfisher oil field on the shores of Lake Albert, operated by China National Offshore Oil C   -  
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By Agencies

Yoweri Museveni

Uganda has officially named its oil “Pearl Sweet”, as the country moves closer to becoming an oil exporter by the end of the year.

President Yoweri Museveni unveiled the name at a ceremony in Hoima, explaining its meaning.

"We named this petroleum, something called Sweet Pearl petroleum. Oh, okay, the other way round. Pearl, Pearl sweet petroleum."

Museveni said “sweet” refers to the oil’s low sulphur content, while “Pearl” reflects Uganda’s nickname as the Pearl of Africa.

"I asked my people, 'Is there, is there sugar, in the petroleum?' 'Why do you call it sweet?'. But no they've educated me, that we call it sweet because, it does not have sulphur. So that's why they are calling it sweet and the pearl is Uganda. So that's why they are calling it sweet and the pearl is Uganda."

Two major oil projects operated by TotalEnergies and CNOOC are nearing completion, with combined peak production expected to reach 230,000 barrels per day.

Uganda’s crude will be transported through the 1,443-kilometre East African Crude Oil Pipeline to Tanzania.

The project remains controversial over environmental concerns and the displacement of communities.

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