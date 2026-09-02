Mali: Mariam Bagayoko continues to impress on stage aged 88

At the age of 88, renowned singer Mariam Bagayoko still has the energy to perform traditional Malian songs with a strong stage presence. She says it's a lifelong passion.

"From the time I was very small, I began singing in the way of my community. Even before I could speak properly, I would join the women’s evening gatherings around the pounding mortars and sing with them," Bagayoko explains.

Bagayoko has spent her life championing traditional music far beyond Mali and fighting to preserve it in the modern world. She's disappointed that the original rhythms are evolving.

"Today, the n'goussoumbala and the yabara [traditonal musical instruments, ed.] are still present in our music. But the rhythms of our homeland are no longer there. The new generation has modernised them and adapted them to the rhythms of other countries. As a result, they are gradually losing their intrinsic value and the original rhythms are falling into oblivion. Worse still, during competitions they now only play the rhythms of neighbouring countries," she says.

Alhtough her father was initially against her musical ambitions, she has been supported by her children, and hopes they will carry on her legacy.

''I leave my legacy to the children. They will know how to sing in my absence. Only last night, my daughter sang and danced in front of the audience just like I do. She climbed onto the balafon to dance, then carried on dancing on solid ground as well; it was unforgettable. If they don’t stray from the path and aren’t ashamed of it, the next generation is assured."

In 2025, she was given a lifetime achievement honour at the Aga Khan Music Awards in London, having been selected from more than 400 candidates globally.