Barrydale: South Africa’s small town becoming an artists’ haven

Nestled on the edge of South Africa’s Karoo semi-desert, the small town of Barrydale is drawing a growing community of artists, attracted by its dramatic landscapes, peaceful atmosphere and distinctive character.

With mountains, open skies and wide expanses of countryside, residents say the town offers artists something increasingly rare: space to slow down, experiment and create.

SOUNDBITE — Cathy Milner, art instructor: “Barrydale has become a destination for me to bring artists to from around South Africa and obviously internationally as well, and I think what’s great about it is that it’s small enough, but also there are enough restaurants, places to visit, there’s enough intellectual stimulation to be interesting to an artist, as well as obviously the breath taking beauty.”

Milner has been running art workshops in Barrydale for several years, bringing artists together to explore techniques ranging from brushwork to mark-making.

For participants, the setting is part of the attraction.

Rick Melville, co-owner, Karoo Art Hotel: “It’s a pretty well-integrated village. We don’t have, it’s very peaceful. We don’t have much.. we don’t have really crime to talk about. And, I think it’s a great vibe, you know. And, artists bring artists, so one artist comes… and there must be 15, 20 I don’t know, art studios in Barrydale.”

Some artists have been putting down roots in the town for decades, while others are discovering it through workshops and cultural events.

The creative scene also extends beyond traditional painting and sculpture. Local artists have embraced recycled materials, turning discarded plastic into large-scale works of art.

Community organisations are using creativity to engage young people too, with arts, crafts and puppetry programmes designed to encourage imagination and give children a chance to perform and create.

But Barrydale's growing popularity has also brought concerns about change.

Graham Abbott, events organiser: “Barrydale is one of the last towns that has characters, real characters. And, we hope that it doesn’t change. Progress happens, gentrification happens, but we don’t really want to change our town’s character. But, it’s a robust little town. A lot of people are moving in here -- we just hope that these people are going to keep this little quaintness of our town.”

Surrounded by hiking trails, mountain passes, hot springs and antique shops, Barrydale offers attractions beyond its art scene.

For now, residents say the challenge is to welcome new artists and visitors without losing the qualities that drew them there in the first place.

Barrydale may be a small town, but its artistic ambitions are proving anything but small.