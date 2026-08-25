Rwanda’s Kagame Calls FDLR Disarmament Efforts ‘Superficial’

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has dismissed recent efforts to disarm the FDLR as “superficial”, saying no initiative so far has addressed what he considers the root causes of the threat. He warned that Rwanda would remain concerned as long as the armed group remains active.

Speaking at a press conference in Kigali on Monday, August 24, Kagame criticised recent efforts involving the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, or FDLR.

Asked about a recently announced disarmament protocol, Kagame said he had not seen any initiative that genuinely focused on the underlying causes of the problem.

“It’s always superficial,” he said, without directly referring to the latest protocol.

Kigali demands action on FDLR

The FDLR was formed largely by former Rwandan forces and militia members linked to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. The group has operated for decades in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwanda considers the FDLR a major security threat and has repeatedly called for its neutralisation.

Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe has also criticised the latest protocol, describing it as a “political manoeuvre” and a delaying strategy by Kinshasa.

He argued that dismantling the FDLR is one of the commitments made by the Democratic Republic of Congo under the Washington peace agreement and said the latest protocol did not meet that requirement.

Rwanda says security remains key

Kagame said Rwanda would continue to monitor the issue because of its direct security implications.

“As long as the problem is not resolved, Rwanda will remain concerned,” he said.

His remarks underline Kigali’s long-standing position that measures targeting armed groups in eastern Congo must address the security concerns Rwanda says are posed by the FDLR.

Sanctions also draw criticism

Kagame also criticised international sanctions imposed on Rwanda over the conflict in eastern Congo.

He said the measures were creating additional difficulties rather than contributing to solutions.

The comments come as diplomatic efforts continue to address the broader conflict in eastern Congo, where negotiations involving Kinshasa, the AFC/M23 and regional and international mediators remain focused on securing a lasting political settlement.

Kagame’s latest remarks suggest that the issue of the FDLR will remain a central sticking point in efforts to stabilise relations between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.