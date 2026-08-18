Ramaphosa urges regional countries to tackle irregular migration

President Cyril Ramaphosa called regional leaders Monday for joint efforts to tackle migration to South Africa, after a backlash against foreign nationals that led thousands to flee.

Weeks of protests by populist groups demanding undocumented foreign nationals go home by June 30 led more than 176,000 to leave in recent weeks, according to an AFP tally based on figures from the African governments involved.

South Africa briefed a summit of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) about the "challenge of migration", Ramaphosa said in an address to close the meeting in the coastal town of Durban.

"We thanked countries in our region for their understanding of the challenges that we faced and, in some respects, continue to face," the South African leader said.

"We also expressed regret at what has befallen us as a country. We expressed a wish that we should all work together to address the challenge of migration," he said.

The continent's wealthiest nation, South Africa has long been a draw for migrants but is battling an unemployment rate above 30 percent and massive inequality.

Earlier Monday about 300 anti-migrant protesters marched to the summit venue, demanding the gathered leaders "fetch their people".

A helicopter and drones flew overhead as officers on horseback and motorbikes marshalled the relatively small group of marchers to the perimeter of the venue.

"We are here to tell you to come and fetch your people who are here in South Africa illegally," said march leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, one of the figures behind the recent wave of protests.

She referenced Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, whose citizens made up the bulk of the thousands of foreign nationals who departed.

Some left of their own accord but others were deported or helped out in government repatriation schemes.

Ramaphosa said at a public lecture Friday on the sidelines of the SADC meeting that South Africa was "deeply concerned and ashamed that nationals from other countries have in recent months been subjected to discrimination and ill-treatment".

At least four migrants were killed in the violence, according to the South African police, though some foreign governments say the toll is higher.

The government's handling of the protests and violence has been criticised by other African nations, notably Ghana and Nigeria which are not in the SADC grouping.

South Africa, which took over the rotating chairship of SADC at the summit, has called for an Africa-wide conference to address migration.