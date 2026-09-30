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'No backing down': S.African anti-migrant protesters vow to keep marching

Crowds of anti-illegal immigration protesters demonstrate in the streets in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AFP

xenophobia

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the South African city of Durban on Wednesday in a new protest against illegal immigration.

The anti-migrant group March and March had set the date of September 30 as an unofficial deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave the country. The movement staged demonstrations across several provinces.

South Africa has faced an intense anti-immigration campaign over the past several months, leading to episodes of violence against foreign citizens.

Several immigrants have been killed, although the official death toll remains disputed between South African and foreign authorities.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 people have fled the country, according to an AFP tally based on figures released by African governments that have repatriated their nationals.

Organisers of Wednesday's protests also said the marches denounced gender-based violence, after a series of femicides shocked the country.

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